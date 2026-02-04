KFC India operator Devyani International promotes CFO Manish Dawar to CEO

Devyani ‍International, which ​operates KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in India, will appoint Chief Financial Officer Manish Dawar as its CEO ​from April 1, replacing Virag Joshi, the company said on Wednesday.

Shares of the company rose nearly 5 per cent on the day.

Dawar has been with Devyani since 2021 after stints at consumer firms such as Hindustan Unilever and Reebok ‌India.

Insider Anupam Kumar will take ​over as Devyani's CFO while Joshi will remain with the company.

Devyani also ‍reported an 11 per cent rise in quarterly revenue ‍on Wednesday, ‌as its discounted ​menu ‍options lured diners in.