Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Wednesday said it has secured an order to supply 35,000 units of its light commercial vehicle Scorpio Pik Up to Indonesian state-owned firm Agrinas Pangan Nusantara.

The vehicles will be supplied in 2026 as part of a cooperative project in the South-east Asian country.

These pick-up vehicles for the Koperasi Desa/Kelurahan Merah Putih (KDKMP) project will play a crucial role in enhancing logistics for Koperasi (cooperatives) being set up across the country.

It also said that the latest vehicle order surpasses the company's total export volumes achieved in FY25.

Under the partnership, Mahindra and Agrinas Pangan Nusantara will work together to equip Koperasi with these vehicles to ensure effective and seamless flow of fresh supplies from farmers directly to the marketplace, thereby bridging the gap between producer and consumer.

This collaboration aims to enhance rural logistics and enable villages to become independent centres of economic growth, M&M Ltd said. "The volume committed for this partnership will significantly boost our international operations, adding as much as our total export volumes achieved in FY25," said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The vehicles will bolster the Koperasi ecosystem by providing first-mile aggregation, which involves transporting produce from farms to cooperatives, and facilitating intra-village logistics, ensuring the efficient movement of goods within the cooperative network, the company said. By deploying the Scorpio Pik Ups as a part of the Koperasi, the company is strengthening a reliable logistics backbone that connects farmers to markets more efficiently, Gollagunta added.