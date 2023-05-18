Home / Companies / News / Khadi and Village Industries sales grew by 332.14% in last nine years

Khadi and Village Industries sales grew by 332.14% in last nine years

The total turnover of Village Industries was Rs 30,073.16 crore in 2013-14. It has grown to Rs 1,28,686.98 crore in 2022-23, marking a rise of 327.91 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Khadi and Village Industries sales grew by 332.14% in last nine years

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The turnover of Khadi and Village Industries has grown by more than three times since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014.

According to the latest figures, the total Khadi sales was Rs 1,081.04 crore in 2013-14, and it has zoomed to Rs 5,942.93 crore in 2022-23, a rise of nearly 450 per cent.

The total turnover of Village Industries was Rs 30,073.16 crore in 2013-14. It has grown to Rs 1,28,686.98 crore in 2022-23, marking a rise of 327.91 per cent.

The total Khadi and Village Industries (KVI) sales was Rs 31,154.20 crore and has now grown to Rs 1,34,629.91 crore, an overall growth of 332.14 per cent.

Since coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constantly promoted the use of khadi and village products, and the rise in their sales is a reflection of the success of the exercise, government sources said.

Also Read

'India's first village': BRO puts up signboard on entrance of village

India's 'Hockey Village' set for transition from bamboo sticks to astroturf

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

April auto retail sales drop of 4% on decline in two-wheeler demand

Seven killed as part of limestone mine collapses in Chhattisgarh village

Wheels India plans capital expenditure Rs 200 cr to ramp up production

Wipro enters into a five-year business partnership with ServiceNow

Speed Kitchen raises undisclosed amount in funding led by Inflection Point

Medical tech firm Medtronic to invest Rs 3,000 cr for Hyderabad R&D centre

PESB recommends no one for IOC top job at blue chip oil companies

Topics :Narendra ModikhadiKhadi India

First Published: May 18 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story