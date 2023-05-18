Medical tech firm Medtronic to invest Rs 3,000 cr for Hyderabad R&D centre



As part of its global R&D-led innovation and growth strategy, the company will expand the initial $160 million investment it announced for the Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Center (MEIC) in 2020. MEIC employs more than 800 people and the number will cross 1,500 over the next five years. Medtronic, a medical technology company, will invest Rs 3,000 crore ($350 million) in a research and development centre in Hyderabad that is its largest such facility outside the US.



“Telangana has been a front-runner in the field of life sciences and was also one of the first states in India to recognise medical devices as a high-potential and high growth sector. The expansion of MEIC is a testament to the city’s robust ecosystem and Hyderabad’s growing prominence in the global med-tech sector,” Rao said. Mike Marinaro, executive vice president and president-surgical operating unit, and other Medtronic’s leaders met with Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao who is visiting the US.