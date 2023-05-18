Wipro enters into a five-year business partnership with ServiceNow



In a regulatory filing, Wipro said, “The agreement expands on the two companies’ existing partnership and is expected to help accelerate Wipro’s goal of building a $1 billion business with ServiceNow by the end of 2026.” IT major Wipro Limited, on Thursday, announced a five-year business partnership with ServiceNow to invest in and bring new offerings to market that will empower clients to drive business transformation, overcome business challenges, and deliver greater value.



The expanded partnership will provide a global framework to automate and optimize technology service operations; activate environmental, social, and government (ESG) standards across the enterprise; enable new digital business/customer/employee experiences; and hyper automate enterprise resource planning (ERP). Further, it will strengthen the comprehensive portfolio of cloud capabilities offered through Wipro FullStride Cloud, the company said in BSE filing. As part of the partnership Wipro and ServiceNow will deliver joint clients process consulting, implementation, configuration, and managed services. The partnership will cover all global geographies and will initially focus on four key industries: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Energy and Utilities.



“This outstanding partnership with Wipro is only just getting started. Wipro has the deep domain experience, industry expertise, and innovation track record to provide best-in-class transformation experiences through improved workflows. Together, we will deliver real and sustained value to our customers as they digitally innovate their businesses to capitalize on market opportunities,” said Erica Volini, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, ServiceNow. “We couldn't be more excited to deepen our partnership with ServiceNow and jointly deliver greater value, agility, and impact to the market. ServiceNow brings a whole new dimension to employee and customer experiences and technology innovation, allowing us to more effectively guide our shared customers through the next evolution of their business,” said Jason Eichenholz, Senior Vice President and Global Partnership Lead, Wipro Limited.