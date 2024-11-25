Kia India aims to double CKD exports by 2030; eyes West Asia, Africa

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

To date, the automaker has exported one lakh units of CKD vehicles since it began shipments in June 2020 from its manufacturing facility at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh

Kia
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Kia India on Monday said it is eyeing markets in the Middle East and Africa as it aims to double the export of completely knocked down (CKD) units by 2030.

To date, the automaker has exported one lakh units of CKD vehicles since it began shipments in June 2020 from its manufacturing facility at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

Kia India is one of the key export hubs for the South Korea-based Kia corporation, accounting for 50 per cent of the its CKD exports worldwide.

In a statement, Kia India Chief Sales Officer Joonsu Cho said the automaker is grateful for the government's export-friendly policies, which have played a crucial role in strengthening country's position within the global automotive value chain.

"Looking ahead, we aim to expand our CKD footprint to the Middle East and Africa, to double our export volume by 2030," he noted.

The company is looking to export over 38,000 CKD units across Uzbekistan, Ecuador, and Vietnam markets this year, the automaker said.

Cumulatively, the company has exported 3.67 lakh units so far from the country.

Topics :Kia Motorsautomobile industryCars

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

