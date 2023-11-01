Home / Companies / News / Deepesh Nanda appointed as President-Renewables, CEO & MD of TPREL

Deepesh Nanda appointed as President-Renewables, CEO & MD of TPREL

Nanda is an alumnus of Annamalai University. He did his MBA from the Open University Business School, Milton Keynes, UK, and has undergone extensive leadership training at GE Crotonville

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: LinkedIn Profile @ Deepesh Nanda

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Power on Wednesday said Deepesh Nanda has been appointed as President-Renewables and CEO & MD of its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL).

His appointment is effective November 1, 2023, Tata Power said in a statement.

Nanda will be responsible for driving the growth and profitability of Tata Power's renewable energy portfolio, which encompasses solar, wind, hybrid, and B2C green energy solutions. He will also lead innovation and digital transformation initiatives in the renewable energy sector.

Nanda brings with him 28 years of extensive experience across companies like GE, Flowserve and Tyco. He joins Tata Power from GE Gas Power, where he was the Chief Executive Officer for South Asia, overseeing operations in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and Nepal. He was additionally President & CEO of GE's Aero-derivative Gas Turbine business segment for Asia.

Nanda is an alumnus of Annamalai University. He did his MBA from the Open University Business School, Milton Keynes, UK, and has undergone extensive leadership training at GE Crotonville.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power, said, "We welcome Deepesh Nanda to the Tata Power family. His illustrious career and proven track record of delivering excellence make him a valuable asset as we chart our path toward leadership in the renewable energy domain. His expertise and vision will be instrumental as we aim to reinforce our position as the most preferred and trusted green energy solutions company.

Also Read

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Serentica Renewables inks pacts to supply green energy to industries

No impact on Indian biz amid WeWork Global's bankruptcy reports: Official

REC Q2 results: Profit soars by 39% to Rs 3,790 crore in Jul-Sep quarter

Will manufacture chips in India once it builds fabs, OSAT plants: Qualcomm

Maruti Suzuki records highest-ever monthly sale; sells 199,217 units in Oct

Hero MotoCorp reports 26% jump in total sales to 574,930 units in October

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata PowerTata Power International

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story