King's Infra launches digital platform for stakeholders in acquaculture biz

Seafood and aquaculture firm King's Infra Inventures on Monday launched a digital platform 'SISTA360', that provides transparent, traceable and profitable solution for the entire acquaculture value chain.

On its digital platform, the Bengaluru-based acquaculture startup provides sustainable protocols, quality inputs and one-stop solution to people engaged in the acquaculture business.

"While the aquaculture sector has been relatively untouched thus far, I firmly believe that it holds immense potential to propel India toward its 10 trillion-dollar economic goal," Lok Sabha MP from Kerala N K Premachandran said at the launch.

With SISTA360 services, King's Infra Ventures Chairman and Managing Director Shaji Baby John said, "I hope farmers will start on a new blue revolution. With only five per cent of natural resources been used, there is scope for growth in acquculture."



Aquaculture farmers are a backbone of this sector, while processors and hatchers are accessories. "Unless farmers are sustainable, this sector cannot grow," he said.

According to SISTA360 CEO Chandra Bhat, "Our platform simplifies the complexities of aquaculture, from input procurement to sustainable production and profitable marketing."



The company's primary goal is to empower Indian farmers by providing them with the necessary knowledge, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering support to not only survive but flourish in this crucial sector, he added.