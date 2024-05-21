Home / Companies / News / KKR acquires minority stake in Healthcare BPO firm Infinx for Rs 1,250 cr

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:00 PM IST
Global investment firm KKR on Tuesday announced the acquisition of a “significant minority stake” in Infinx Healthcare, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) company.

Sources privy to the deal said that the value of the acquisition will be around $150 million (around Rs 1,250 crore). 

KKR will make this investment through its Asian Fund IV.  

“Through this investment, KKR will leverage its extensive experience in the global healthcare and technology sectors to accelerate Infinx’s growth, expand the company’s network and support bolt-on acquisitions,” the firm said in a joint statement with Infinx. 

Norwest Venture Partners, an existing shareholder, also participated in the transaction, while Infinx was advised by Rothschild and Co. as financial advisor.

Founded in 2012, Infinx is a provider of innovative, data driven revenue cycle management solutions for the healthcare sector, with a particular focus on the US market.

“Infinx’s Healthcare Revenue Cloud platform supports end-to-end revenue cycle business functions utilising AI, automation, payer integration, and workforce management, with the company’s solutions supporting 172,000 healthcare professionals across 4,000 facilities including ambulatory, acute care and post-acute care providers,” the statement added.

“With KKR’s support, network and differentiated expertise, we are even better positioned to accelerate our growth, continue our investment in innovative solutions to help improve the financial health of healthcare providers,” Jaideep Tandon, chief executive officer (CEO), Infinx said.

With this investment, Infinx becomes the latest entrant in KKR’s health care portfolio in India, which includes medical devices company Healthium, branded formulations company JB, hospital chain Max Healthcare, and generic pharma products company Gland Pharma.

Commenting on the deal, Akshay Tanna, KKR partner and head of India private equity said that digital transformation will play an increasingly important role in helping companies to streamline complex processes and improve productivity. 

“Considering this tailwind, we are pleased to invest in Infinx given its comprehensive suite of flexible, tech-enabled offerings, strong management team and proven ability to serve healthcare providers,” he added. 


Topics :Artificial intelligenceHealthcare sectorKKR IndiaUS market

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

