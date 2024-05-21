Home / Companies / News / Tata Power-DDL, India Smart Grid Forum tie up for vehicle-to-grid project

Tata Power-DDL, India Smart Grid Forum tie up for vehicle-to-grid project

Additionally, the project will investigate how EVs can participate in the power market by storing electricity when prices are low and selling it back during peak hours

electric vehicle
Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, Central Electricity Authority and Tata Motors are observers of this demonstration project while the V2G technology partner is the University of Delaware, USA, the statement said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 5:21 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Power Delhi Distribution on Tuesday said it has inked an initial pact with India Smart Grid Forum for the 'Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Demonstration Project'.

The initiative aims to explore the potential of EVs to provide essential grid services like frequency and voltage support, test their viability as backup power sources during outages, and examine the impact of bi-directional charging, a company statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The pilot project aims to showcase the basics of how electric vehicles (EVs) can interact with the grid. This project looks at reducing carbon emissions within the transportation and energy sectors, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) which supplies electricity to a populace of 7 million in North Delhi, said..

Additionally, the project will investigate how EVs can participate in the power market by storing electricity when prices are low and selling it back during peak hours. It will also test the feasibility of charging EVs with green electricity.

"The initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions and fostering a future-ready grid. The project holds immense potential to revolutionise the way we manage our power grids and integrate EVs seamlessly, Tata Power-DDL Chief Executive Officer Gajanan S. Kale said.

The project will not only showcase the technical capabilities of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) but also explore its commercial viability, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient future, Reji Kumar Pillai, President - ISGF said.

Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, Central Electricity Authority and Tata Motors are observers of this demonstration project while the V2G technology partner is the University of Delaware, USA, the statement said.

"We are aligning different stakeholders in the project so that V2G compliant EVs will be launched in India soon as well as supporting regulations are also issued," Pillai said.

Also Read

Tata Power-DDL, ASCI partner for skill training in power, renewable energy

Apple to host 25-min in-store demo sessions with Vision Pro buyers: Report

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Met winter's record peak power demand of 1,631 MW: Tata Power-DDL

Polaris Smart Metering gets Rs 5,200 crore smart meter project in UP

PVR Inox's food and beverage revenue outpaced ticket sale in FY24

Muthoot FinCorp records highest-ever loan disbursement at Rs 61,703 cr

Coforge, Microsoft to launch innovation hub for creating GenAI solutions

State Bank of India once again refuses to disclose electoral bond SOPs

How iconic Indian snack brand Haldiram's became a global investment target

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata Powerautomobile industryElectric Vehicles

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story