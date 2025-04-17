Kolte-Patil Developers posts sales of ₹631 crore in Q4 FY25, down 15%

Pune-based real estate developer Kolte-Patil Developers recorded sales of ₹631 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25), down 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) due to delays in planned project launches.

The company’s collections for Q4 FY25, however, grew by 19 per cent Y-o-Y and 24 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹704 crore. Its volume sold during the quarter declined by 23 per cent Y-o-Y to 0.8 million square feet (msf). The realisation increased by 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,904 per square foot (sq ft).

The company’s sales for FY25 stood at ₹2,791 crore, marginally down 1 per cent Y-o-Y. Its collections during the same period, however, increased by 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,432 crore, while realisation also improved by 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,758 per sq ft. The company sold an area of 3.6 msf during the year, 8 per cent less than the area it sold in FY24.

In FY25, the company launched projects with a gross development potential (GDV) of ₹4,000 crore. About 42 per cent of the total pre-sales value for FY25 came from the company’s new launches.

Atul Bohra, group chief executive officer, Kolte-Patil Developers, said, “Sales at ₹2,791 crore remained muted, impacted by delay in the planned project launches. Our flagship Life Republic township continued to perform well, reflecting sustained homebuyer confidence in our offerings and execution. On the business development front, we added a project in Wadgaon (Pune) with the GDV of ₹4,000 crore during the year, further enhancing our future growth pipeline.”

Earlier, in March 2025, the company announced that BREP Asia III India Holding Co, an entity of the global private equity giant Blackstone, will be picking up a 40 per cent stake in the company for ₹1,166 crore.

BREP Asia III India Holding Co will buy a 14.3 per cent stake in Kolte-Patil Developers for ₹417.03 crore through a preferential allotment route. It will acquire an additional 25.7 per cent through a share purchase agreement, making an open offer.

Blackstone will be classified as one of the promoters of the realty firm and will have joint control after the agreement is completed.