Home / Companies / News / KPI Green wins ₹696 cr contract for 200 MW solar project in Gujarat

KPI Green wins ₹696 cr contract for 200 MW solar project in Gujarat

This development represents a major advancement in KPI Green's expanding portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects, a company statement said

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects
Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

KPI Green Energy on Monday said it has inked contract agreements with state-owned SJVN Ltd for an order worth Rs 696.50 crore to develop a 200 MW (AC) solar power project at the GIPCL Renewable Energy Park in Khavda, Gujarat.

This development represents a major advancement in KPI Green's expanding portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects, a company statement said.

KPI Green Energy Ltd has signed contract agreements with SJVN Ltd, a Government of India enterprise, for the execution of a 200 MW (AC) solar power project at the GIPCL Renewable Energy Park in Khavda, Gujarat, according to the statement.

The contract, valued at Rs 696.50 crore (excluding GST), reinforces KPI Green's position as a credible and trusted EPC partner for large-scale renewable projects, it stated.

Under the executed agreements, KPI Green will supply all plant and equipment required for the 200 MW (AC) solar project, in accordance with approved specifications and quality assurance plans.

It is also responsible for erection, installation, and construction activities, covering all civil, architectural, and structural works at the project site.

It will also deal with unloading, handling, storage, and insurance coverage of plant and equipment supplied under the contracts.

The company will also do testing, commissioning, and performance demonstration, including operational acceptance as per contractual requirements.

It is also entrusted with the responsibility of comprehensive Operation & Maintenance (O&M) of the project for three years post- COD (commercial date of operation), including O&M spares and consumables.

The project is being executed through three separate contractsthe Supply Contract, EPC Contract, and O&M Contractwhich collectively establish a strong turnkey responsibility for KPI Green during the construction and initial operational phase.

Faruk G Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of the firm said in the statement "Securing and now formally entering into this agreement with a leading Government of India enterprise underscores KPI Green's credibility and proven ability to deliver large-scale renewable energy projects."  SJVN Limited as a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, has diversified from hydropower into solar, wind, and other renewable energy projects across the country.

Established in 1994, by Faruk G Patel, KP Group has grown into a multi-faceted conglomerate with core expertise in renewable energy, infrastructure, and innovation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swiggy to charge select restaurants extra on 'One' orders from Nov 25

Raymond partners Unicommerce to streamline digital retail operations

ACME Solar arm gets 'change-in-law' compensation for Rajasthan project

SC defers Sahara plea for 6 weeks on nod to sell properties to Adani

Kings Infra signs ₹2,500 cr aquaculture tech park deal with Andhra govt

Topics :solar plantGujaratsolar energy

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story