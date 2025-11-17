KPI Green Energy on Monday said it has inked contract agreements with state-owned SJVN Ltd for an order worth Rs 696.50 crore to develop a 200 MW (AC) solar power project at the GIPCL Renewable Energy Park in Khavda, Gujarat.

This development represents a major advancement in KPI Green's expanding portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects, a company statement said.

KPI Green Energy Ltd has signed contract agreements with SJVN Ltd, a Government of India enterprise, for the execution of a 200 MW (AC) solar power project at the GIPCL Renewable Energy Park in Khavda, Gujarat, according to the statement.

The contract, valued at Rs 696.50 crore (excluding GST), reinforces KPI Green's position as a credible and trusted EPC partner for large-scale renewable projects, it stated. Under the executed agreements, KPI Green will supply all plant and equipment required for the 200 MW (AC) solar project, in accordance with approved specifications and quality assurance plans. It is also responsible for erection, installation, and construction activities, covering all civil, architectural, and structural works at the project site. It will also deal with unloading, handling, storage, and insurance coverage of plant and equipment supplied under the contracts. The company will also do testing, commissioning, and performance demonstration, including operational acceptance as per contractual requirements.

It is also entrusted with the responsibility of comprehensive Operation & Maintenance (O&M) of the project for three years post- COD (commercial date of operation), including O&M spares and consumables. The project is being executed through three separate contractsthe Supply Contract, EPC Contract, and O&M Contractwhich collectively establish a strong turnkey responsibility for KPI Green during the construction and initial operational phase. Faruk G Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of the firm said in the statement "Securing and now formally entering into this agreement with a leading Government of India enterprise underscores KPI Green's credibility and proven ability to deliver large-scale renewable energy projects." SJVN Limited as a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, has diversified from hydropower into solar, wind, and other renewable energy projects across the country.