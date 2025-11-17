Home / Companies / News / Raymond partners Unicommerce to streamline digital retail operations

Raymond partners Unicommerce to streamline digital retail operations

The integration with Unicommerce will enable Raymond to handle online orders, inventory, and deliveries for all its brands through one unified platform

Raymond Lifestyle
Raymond will adopt Unicommerce’s Uniware platform to centralise operations across multiple marketplaces (File image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Raymond Lifestyle has entered into a partnership with Unicommerce, an e-commerce enablement platform, to integrate and streamline its digital retail operations.
 
Under the partnership, Raymond will adopt Unicommerce’s Uniware platform, which provides a comprehensive suite of tools, including order management and warehouse management systems, to centralise operations across multiple marketplaces.
 
Centralising operations
 
The integration will allow Raymond to manage online orders, inventory and deliveries for all its brands through a single consolidated platform. Whether a customer shops through marketplaces such as Amazon or Myntra, or through Raymond’s own website, all transactions can be monitored and managed seamlessly in one place.
 
Unicommerce’s technology offers advanced automation, smooth channel integrations, and intelligent warehouse workflows. This will enable Raymond to process orders more quickly, minimise operational errors, and ensure a consistent customer experience across both online and offline channels. The platform will also streamline the returns journey—from initiation to reverse logistics and inventory reconciliation—reducing manual intervention and shortening turnaround times.
 
Puneet Chandani, head of e-commerce at Raymond Lifestyle, said, “Raymond Lifestyle is built on a legacy of excellence, backed by deep industry experience. As we leverage evolving market opportunities, our focus remains on delivering seamless customer experiences. Partnering with Unicommerce gives us the technological edge to streamline our operations, improve agility, and scale efficiently across channels.”
 
Unicommerce aims to support scalable growth
 
Kapil Makhija, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Unicommerce, said, “We are excited to partner with Raymond, a brand synonymous with quality and heritage, as they expand their omnichannel presence. By enabling faster order fulfilment and unified control across channels, our platform will support Raymond to deliver a seamless and consistent customer experience while driving scalable growth.”
 
Raymond Lifestyle’s net profit for the September quarter increased 78 per cent year-on-year to ₹75 crore compared to ₹42 crore in the same period last year. The profit after tax figure includes an exceptional loss of ₹4.68 crore versus ₹59.4 crore a year ago.

Topics :RaymondUnicommercedigital retail

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

