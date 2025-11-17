Swiggy to charge select restaurants extra on 'One' orders from Nov 25

Swiggy is preparing to introduce new fees for restaurant partners on orders placed through its Swiggy One membership programme, according to a report by NDTV Profit. The platform has informed select restaurants that the charges will come into effect from November 25.

The fee is expected to be calculated on a per-order basis, with the blended rate likely to fall between ₹2 and ₹5 per order. Swiggy has indicated that the final amount payable will depend on the proportion of Swiggy One orders a restaurant receives in each payout cycle, the report said.

Swiggy One is the platform’s premium membership programme, offering users free deliveries and a range of additional benefits.

Only a limited group of restaurant partners has received the initial notification, the report added. The levy will be charged over and above the commission Swiggy already collects from restaurants, which typically ranges between 17 and 25 per cent, reported CNBC-TV18. Earlier this year, the company also began charging a rain-surge fee to its premium members, a charge that Swiggy One users were previously exempt from. ALSO READ: Swiggy expands Crew travel and lifestyle app to major metro cities Swiggy Q2FY26 platform Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,092 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q2FY26), widening from a loss of ₹626 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the company's revenue from operations jumped 54.42 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,561 crore during the quarter under review, reflecting continued expansion in both its core food delivery and instant grocery businesses. Swiggy’s overall expenditure rose 55.74 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,711 crore, up from ₹4,309 crore in Q2FY25. Spending on advertising and sales promotions jumped 93.48 per cent to ₹1,039 crore, while delivery-related costs increased 30.22 per cent to ₹1,426 crore. Employee benefit expenses reached ₹690 crore, marking a 13.67 per cent rise, and finance costs more than doubled to ₹48 crore, up 108.69 per cent for the quarter.