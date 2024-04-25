Home / Companies / News / KPI Green Energy Q4 results: Net profit rise 36% to Rs 43.04 crore

KPI Green Energy Q4 results: Net profit rise 36% to Rs 43.04 crore

The company's total revenue increased to Rs 292.96 crore during the quarter from Rs 184.41 crore a year ago

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 7:02 PM IST
KPI Green Energy on Thursday posted nearly 36 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.04 crore in the March quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 31.77 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total revenue increased to Rs 292.96 crore during the quarter from Rs 184.41 crore a year ago.
 

The consolidated net profit during the entire FY24 also increased to Rs 161.65 crore from Rs 109.62 crore a year ago.

The board has also recommended final dividend at 2 per cent, i.e. Re 0.20 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting of the company.

Topics :solar panelGreen energyrenewable enrgyQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

