Business Standard
Bajaj Finance Q4 results: Net profit rises 21% to 3,824 cr, revenue up 34%

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd closed trading at Rs 7,293.90 on Thursday ahead of the company's Q4FY24 results

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance Limited on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,824.53 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 in the financial year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24). This was a 21.1 per cent increase in profits compared to Rs 3,157.79 crore reported during the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations was up 34.37 per cent at Rs 13,230.08 crore for Q4, compared to Rs 9,845.98 crore reported during the year-ago period.
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

