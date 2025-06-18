Home / Companies / News / Kraft Heinz to drop artificial dyes from US products by 2027 amid concerns

Kraft Heinz to drop artificial dyes from US products by 2027 amid concerns

By 2027, Kraft Heinz will drop artificial dyes from all US products, backing health-driven reforms and rising demand for safer food ingredients

Heinz
Kraft Heinz has revealed that nearly 90 per cent of its US product portfolio (by sales) already contains no artificial dyes.(Photo: Reuters)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kraft Heinz has officially joined the growing movement to clean up America’s food labels. The global food giant announced plans to remove artificial dyes from all its US products by the end of 2027.
 
As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the company also confirmed that it will no longer introduce any new products in the US that contain synthetic colours.
 
The decision comes amid rising scrutiny of artificial food additives by the Trump administration. As part of this effort, the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration in April launched a joint initiative aimed at phasing out six synthetic food dyes from the national food supply by the end of next year, citing mounting health concerns and growing public demand for cleaner food labels.
 
For decades, dyes such as Red 40, Yellow 5 and 6, Green 3, and Blue 1 and 2 have been widely used in everything from candies and cake frostings to unsuspecting items like pie crusts and salad dressings. These additives have been under the spotlight for their potential health risks—something Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has made a centrepiece of his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign. 
 
“This is about our children’s health. These additives are poisoning an entire generation,” Kennedy has said repeatedly, as he pushes for sweeping reforms in the nation’s food system.
 
While many food companies and industry bodies have continued to defend synthetic dyes, citing regulatory approvals and decades of usage, some major players are slowly changing course. PepsiCo and WK Kellogg, for instance, have already started phasing out or limiting their use of artificial colours.
 
Now, Kraft Heinz—co-headquartered in Chicago and Pittsburgh—is joining that list. The company revealed that nearly 90 per cent of its US product portfolio (by sales) already contains no artificial dyes. For the remaining products—including popular items like Kool-Aid, Crystal Light, Heinz Relish, Jell-O, and Jet-Puffed marshmallows—the company said it will either replace synthetic dyes with natural alternatives, change the colour profile entirely, or remove colours where they are not essential.
 
“For most of our products, natural replacements are available,” Pedro Navio, President of Kraft Heinz North America, was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal.    
“The vast majority of our products use natural or no colours, and we’ve been on a journey to reduce our use of FD&C colours across the remainder of our portfolio,” he said.  This isn’t Kraft Heinz’s first step in this direction. The brand had already removed artificial dyes from its iconic Kraft Mac & Cheese back in 2016.
 
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DLF sells 1,164 luxury units for ₹11,000 cr in Gurugram's Privana North

DLF sells 1,164 luxury homes in Gurugram for ₹11,000 cr on strong demand

Meta offering $100 million bonuses to poach OpenAI talent, says Sam Altman

Premium

Techfino raises ₹65 crore to expand MSME lending in smaller cities

Premium

Maruti to set up in-plant rly siding at Kharkhoda facility in 3-4 years

Topics :Donald TrumpKraft Heinz CoKraft HeinzBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story