Krafton plans ₹6,000 crore fund for Asian tech firms, India in focus

South Korean gaming major Krafton launched an India-focused Asian fund in partnership with Korean tech firm Naver and Mirae Asset, as it targets investments worth ₹6,000 crore in leading technology firms in the market.

The fund, called the Unicorn Growth Investment Fund, is designed as a large-scale growth fund, the company said.

The fund will be established in January 2026. Krafton will contribute an initial investment of ₹1,230 crore, and together with the other two companies and external investors, it said. The fund is expected to begin operations with an initial size of over ₹3,000 crore.

It comes at a time when the gaming and publishing company has invested $200 million across India’s digital entertainment market.

“The establishment of this fund reinforces India’s position as a critical market in Krafton’s long-term growth roadmap, building on years of investment and ecosystem development in the country,” the company said in a statement. Earlier this year, the company led an investment in fintech firm Cashfree Payments. The Bengaluru-based firm raised $53 million from Krafton, along with a set of other investors. Krafton’s investment in the form of the new investment fund comes at a time when the company is accelerating its presence in the region. The company said this marks the first-ever collaboration between the three entities as part of a strategic alliance. The fund is being managed by Mirae Asset Venture India.