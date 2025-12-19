Home / Companies / News / Krafton plans ₹6,000 crore fund for Asian tech firms, India in focus

Krafton plans ₹6,000 crore fund for Asian tech firms, India in focus

Krafton's investment in the form of the new investment fund comes at a time when the company is accelerating its presence in the region

Earlier this year, the company led an investment in fintech firm Cashfree Payments
South Korean gaming major Krafton launched an India-focused Asian fund in partnership with Korean tech firm Naver and Mirae Asset, as it targets investments worth ₹6,000 crore in leading technology firms in the market.
 
The fund, called the Unicorn Growth Investment Fund, is designed as a large-scale growth fund, the company said.
 
The fund will be established in January 2026. Krafton will contribute an initial investment of ₹1,230 crore, and together with the other two companies and external investors, it said. The fund is expected to begin operations with an initial size of over ₹3,000 crore.
 
It comes at a time when the gaming and publishing company has invested $200 million across India’s digital entertainment market.
 
“The establishment of this fund reinforces India’s position as a critical market in Krafton’s long-term growth roadmap, building on years of investment and ecosystem development in the country,” the company said in a statement.
 
Earlier this year, the company led an investment in fintech firm Cashfree Payments. The Bengaluru-based firm raised $53 million from Krafton, along with a set of other investors.
 
Krafton’s investment in the form of the new investment fund comes at a time when the company is accelerating its presence in the region.
 
The company said this marks the first-ever collaboration between the three entities as part of a strategic alliance. The fund is being managed by Mirae Asset Venture India.
 
“Our participation in this fund aims to discover sustainable businesses in India that create social and economic value in addition to gaming. By exploring investment opportunities in various sectors such as consumer goods, sports, media and healthcare, we plan to position ourselves as a brand trusted by its people,” said Krafton India chief executive officer (CEO) Sean (Hyunil) Sohn.
 

Dec 19 2025

