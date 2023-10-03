Home / Companies / News / L&T arm bags order for Dahisar-Bhayander bridge construction in Mumbai

L&T arm bags order for Dahisar-Bhayander bridge construction in Mumbai

The 4.5-kilometre bridge will significantly reduce the travel time between Dahisar and Bhayander, which currently takes more than 45 minutes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The project has been awarded by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). The 4.5-kilometre bridge will significantly reduce the travel time between Dahisar and Bhayander, which currently takes more than 45 minutes.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
L&T on Tuesday said one of its subsidiaries has bagged a 'large' contract for construction of a bridge in Mumbai.

The transportation infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction has received the Dahisar-Bhayander Bridge project in Mumbai, L&T said in a statement.

Though the company did not specify the exact value of the contract, as per its specification, a large contract ranges between Rs 2,500-5,000 crore.

Topics :Larsen & Toubro (L&T)MumbaiBridges

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

