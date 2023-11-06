Home / Companies / News / L&T Construction to build Bhogapuram International Airport, Andhra Pradesh

L&T Construction to build Bhogapuram International Airport, Andhra Pradesh

In a regulatory filing, L&T said that the project will be developed to handle 6 million passengers per annum initially

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representative Image (Photo: Pxfuel)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
L&T Construction's Buildings, Factories & Transportation infrastructure business on Monday announced that it has bagged the order for engineering, procurement and construction of the Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh. The airport is being developed by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Ltd (GVIAL).

In a regulatory filing, L&T said that the project will be developed to handle 6 million passengers per annum initially. It will later be enhanced to handle 12 million passengers. The company is also currently working on construction projects for major airports in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Navi Mumbai.

According to the company, the key development works include cut and fill works, terminal works with airport systems, air traffic control (ATC) tower, airfield development works (South Runway 3800 m Length, Apron, Taxiways, Airfield Ground Lighting, Fuel Hydrant works & other facilities), landside facilities (roads, landscapes, etc.), utilities and other support facilities.

Earlier, in August, the company announced that it had secured an order from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) for the construction of a cricket stadium at Varanasi on a design and build turnkey basis.

The stadium, to be made on 30.67 acres, will have a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators. The scope includes the main ground according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) standards, display scoreboard, flood lights, corporate boxes, VIP lounges, office areas, broadcasting, press conference areas, kitchen and dining areas, and a practice ground.

Later in September, the company announced that it had bagged an order of Rs 7,000 crore to design and construct an underground road tunnel between Orange Gate, Eastern Free Way to Marine Drive coastal road in Mumbai.

The project comprises the design and construction of twin road tunnels using tunnel boring machines (TBMs), connecting these tunnels to the existing elevated Eastern Freeway at Orange Gate near its southern terminal through transition ramps and to Marine Drive in Mumbai.

The project is expected to be completed in 54 months.

L&T ConstructionL&T construction armLarsen & Tourbo L&TLarsen & Toubro (L&T)Larsen & TourboAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

