L&T offers one-day menstrual leave for women employees in parent group

L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan, known for endorsing a 90-hour workweek , announced on Thursday that women employees in L&T’s parent group will now get one day of paid menstrual leave.

Women account for approximately 9 per cent of L&T’s 60,000-strong workforce, meaning this policy will benefit around 5,000 employees, according to a report by news agency PTI. Subrahmanyan announced this initiative during a company event held to mark International Women’s Day , PTI cited sources as saying.

The finer details regarding the implementation of this leave policy will soon be determined by the relevant officials.

This policy applies solely to employees within L&T’s parent company and does not extend to its subsidiaries in financial services or technology. With this decision, L&T joins companies like Swiggy and Zomato, which have introduced similar policies in India.

Subrahmanyan’s announcement follows past remarks that stirred nationwide controversy on productivity and work-life balance. In early 2025, he promoted the idea of a 90-hour workweek and lamented the inability to have employees work on Sundays. His comments — including a widely criticised remark about “staring at your wife” — drew backlash and ignited discussions on work-life balance.

At a corporate event, he had said, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Go to the office and start working. Honestly, I am sorry that I am not able to make you work on Sundays.”

“I will be happier if I can make you work on Sundays because I work on Sundays too,” he said.

Subrahmanyan had also warned that workers’ reluctance to relocate for jobs presents a challenge to businesses and the country’s economic growth. He attributed this hesitation to government welfare schemes, a statement that critics denounced as “misleading, insulting, and demoralising” to India’s workforce.