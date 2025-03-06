Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 04:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Women's Day 2025: Menstrual leave push redefines workplace priorities

Women's Day 2025: Menstrual leave push redefines workplace priorities

A recent report has revealed that 44 per cent of women fear work-life imbalance, particularly those with 5-10 years of experience managing both professional and personal responsibilities

Breaking the cycle: Business families must lead in safeguarding women, women employees, women entrepreneurs, women business, woman, women corporates

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With International Women’s Day 2025 on March 8, a Naukri.com report has highlighted a significant shift in workplace priorities among women professionals. For years, corporate discussions around gender equality have focused on pay parity and leadership representation. While these remain important, the report revealed that 34 per cent of women professionals now prioritise menstrual leave over other workplace benefits. This demand is particularly strong among early-career professionals, with cities like Bangalore (20 per cent) and Mumbai (13 per cent) leading the charge.
 
Despite its significance, menstrual leave remains an unaddressed issue in most workplaces, as the report titled ‘Women at Work’ emphasised. While companies like Zomato and Swiggy have introduced progressive policies, a staggering 75 per cent of women report that their organisations still do not offer menstrual leave.
 
 
The report surveyed over 70,000 women across 50+ cities in India and the findings debunk long-held myths and put the spotlight on a rising demand — menstrual leave policies.
 
The call for menstrual leave policies is no longer a fringe demand. It’s becoming a defining subject for workplace inclusivity, the report mentioned. Globally, Spain set a precedent in 2023 by legalising menstrual leave, allowing women to take up to three paid days off per month for severe period pain.
 

Women battle structural barriers for leadership roles

  Even as women express leadership aspirations — 66 per cent feel encouraged to pursue leadership roles — they continue to battle structural barriers. Around 44 per cent fear work-life imbalance, particularly those with 5-10 years of experience managing both professional and personal responsibilities.

Flexible work arrangements, previously seen as temporary, remain essential. One in two women professionals say that hybrid or remote work options help them maintain work-life balance. Tech giants like Microsoft and Citigroup have already embraced permanent hybrid models, recognizing flexibility as a key factor in retaining female talent.
 

Long way to go for pay parity between genders

 
While menstrual leave takes center stage, concerns over pay disparity persist. The gender pay gap becomes more pronounced at higher salary levels, with 26 per cent of women earning over Rs 50 lakh per annum perceiving pay inequity, compared to just 11 per cent at the Rs 2-5 LPA level. Mumbai (28 per cent) and Bengaluru (27 per cent) report the widest gaps, particularly in BFSI (28 per cent) and FMCG (27 per cent) sectors.
 
Countries like Iceland have already taken strong action, making it illegal for companies to pay men more than women for the same job. But in India, nearly one in four women professionals still see equal pay as a distant dream.
 

Challenges for women in hiring and promotions

  When asked about key gender equality measures, 60 per cent of women professionals advocate for 50:50 leadership representation, while 20 per cent call for gender-neutral parental leave. The demand for pay transparency grows with experience — 29 per cent of senior professionals (15+ years) insist on clearer salary structures.
 
Women from diverse backgrounds face additional challenges, with 33 per cent citing bias in hiring and promotions as their biggest hurdle. Limited mentorship (13 per cent) and lack of leadership opportunities (35 per cent) further hinder career growth, the report noted.

Topics : International Women's Day BS Web Reports women workplace menstrual leave policy

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

