Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Hindalco Q3FY25 results: Net profit up 60.2%, beats street estimates

Hindalco Q3FY25 results: Net profit up 60.2%, beats street estimates

Profit boost from robust India aluminium business and higher other income

Hindalco brings in Italian company Metra to manufacture high-precision extruded products for high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India

(Source: Hindalco Industries Ltd)

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Metal maker Hindalco Industries reported a 60 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) in the October–December 2024 period (Q3) on the back of strong operational performance and higher other income.
 
The company’s net profit in the quarter stood at Rs 3,735 crore, up from Rs 2,331 crore a year ago. Revenue for Hindalco rose 10 per cent to Rs 58,390 crore. Other income in the same period surged more than 80 per cent to Rs 509 crore.
 
In a Bloomberg poll, 19 analysts estimated an adjusted net income of Rs 3,372 crore and revenue of Rs 55,631 crore.
 
 
The company said the growth in profits was driven by an excellent operational performance by the India business. “India business reported a net profit of Rs 2,885 crore, up 134 per cent,” it noted. The buoyancy of the India business helped offset the 19 per cent dip in Ebitda seen for Novelis. Ebitda refers to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation.
 
Hindalco’s India Aluminium Upstream business Ebitda margins stood at 42 per cent, the best in the industry globally, the company noted. Aluminium Upstream Ebitda reached an all-time high of Rs 4,222 crore, up 73 per cent, supported by lower input costs, it added.

Also Read

Hindalco

Hindalco Industries Q3 results: Net profit rises 60% to Rs 3,735 crore

Novelis

Hindalco arm Novelis plans to raise $750 million via 5-year bonds

Novelis

US-based Novelis Inc plans to raise $750 million via issuance of bond

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks to Watch, Dec 31, 2024: RIL, Lupin, ITC, Adani Enterprises, SpiceJet

Coal

Production from Meenakshi coal mine likely to begin in 2028, says Hindalco

 
In its presentation, the company noted that in Q3FY25, domestic demand for aluminium is likely to reach 1,403 kilotonnes (KT), reflecting 11 per cent year-on-year growth, primarily led by strong demand in packaging.
 
The copper business recorded an Ebitda of Rs 777 crore, up 18 per cent, backed by continued strong domestic sales and higher by-product realisations, the company said.
 
Sharing an update on operations, Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco Industries, said, “During the quarter, we secured critical resources for our India upstream business, enhancing our global cost leadership. Key growth initiatives, such as the alumina refinery, aluminium smelter expansion, copper smelter expansion, and the FRP project, remain on track.”
 
In a separate statement, Hindalco said negotiations on the proposed acquisition of Mywindow, a pre-fabrication company, did not materialise, and the transaction has officially been closed.
 
The company also announced senior management changes, with Bharat Goenka set to take over as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from April. The current CFO, Praveen Kumar Maheshwari, will relinquish his post at the end of March.

More From This Section

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Kalpataru,

Kalpataru Projects Q3FY25 results: Net profit flat at ₹141.96 cr

Q3 result

Manappuram Finance Q3FY25 results: Net profit halves to Rs 282 crore

Honda

Honda's nine-month profit down by 7% as it ends talks with Nissan

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Q3 results today: Hindalco, Godfrey Phillips to post earnings on Feb 13

dominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 results: PAT falls 35% to Rs 42.9 cr, revenue up 56%

Topics : Hindalco Industries Q3 results aluminium EBITDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon