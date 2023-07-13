Home / Companies / News / L&T supplies various components for India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3

L&T supplies various components for India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3

India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, set for lift-off at 2:35 pm on July 14, will be a follow-up mission after the crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September 2019 due to a software glitch

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said the company has supplied various components for India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3.

In a regulatory filing, the company said components like "middle segment and nozzle bucket flange" were manufactured at its facility in Powai, while components like ground and flight umbilical plates were from the company's aerospace manufacturing facility at Coimbatore.

AT Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and Head, L&T Defence said, "The space sector is opening up for the Indian industry and we will leverage this long association with ISRO to play a bigger role in space programmes of the future."

All these subsystems have been delivered ahead of schedule, the company said.

L&T further said it has also been involved in production of a range of hardware for Chandrayaan-1 and 2, Gaganyaan and Mangalyaan missions of ISRO.

L&T is a USD 23-billion multinational engaged in engineering procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services operating in over 50 countries.

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

