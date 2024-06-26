Labour ministry seeks report from Tamil Nadu govt in Foxconn incident

Taking note of the various media reports claiming that married women are not being allowed to work at Foxconn India's Apple iPhone plant in Chennai, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has requested a detailed report from the labour department of the Tamil Nadu government on the matter.

“The Ministry of Labour and Employment has taken note of various media reports claiming that married women are not being allowed to work at Foxconn India Apple iPhone plant. In light of these reports, the ministry has requested a detailed report from the labour department of the Tamil Nadu government,” said the labour ministry in a statement on Wednesday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The statement further adds that section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976, clearly stipulates that no discrimination is to be made while recruiting men and women workers.

“As the state government is the appropriate authority for the enforcement and administration of the provisions of this Act, the report has been sought from the state government. At the same time, the office of the regional chief labour commissioner has also been directed to furnish the factual report,” the statement added.

On Tuesday, there were media reports that Foxconn, a major manufacturer of Apple devices, has been excluding female candidates from assembly jobs at its flagship Indian smartphone plant in Sriperumbudur, Chennai, because they are married. However, Reuters reported that the Taiwan-headquartered manufacturer relaxes the practice of not hiring married women during high-production periods when it sometimes faces labour shortages.

In 1965, a Supreme Court judgment had struck down a pharmaceutical company’s practice of terminating the employment of women in its packaging and labelling department when they got married. The four judges in the case determined there was “nothing to show that married women would necessarily be more likely to be absent than unmarried women,” and “there is no good and convincing reason why such a rule should continue,” reported Reuters.