Home / Companies / News / Lalit Malik resigns as Torrent Power CFO; co appoints Saurabh Mashruwala

Lalit Malik resigns as Torrent Power CFO; co appoints Saurabh Mashruwala

Torrent Power Ltd on Thursday announced its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Lalit Malik has resigned with immediate effect

New Delhi
Lalit Malik resigns as Torrent Power CFO; co appoints Saurabh Mashruwala

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Torrent Power Ltd on Thursday announced its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Lalit Malik has resigned with immediate effect.

The Board of Directors at its meeting on Thursday accepted the resignation tendered by Malik due to health reasons, Torrent Power said in a regulatory filing.

"Accepted the resignation tendered by Lalit Malik from the position of CFO and Whole Time Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. close of working hours of April 13, 2023, due to health reasons," it said.

The board also approved the appointment of Saurabh Mashruwala as the next CFO and Whole Time Key Managerial Personnel of the company effective April 14, 2023.

Mashruwala has over 33 years of experience in the fields of corporate finance, treasury, accounting, corporate restructuring, mergers, takeovers, tax planning & execution, budgeting, corporate governance, risk management, regulations and compliances etc.

He is working with Torrent Power Limited since January 2009, and at present is Vice President Finance.

Topics :Torrent Power

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

Also Read

Collegium system ideal for judges appointment, says ex-CJI U U Lalit

Centre rejects Saurabh Kirpal's name for elevation as Delhi HC judge

Congress slams PM Modi after sexual harassment accusations on WFI chief

Enjoyed journey of 37 years in Supreme Court, says outgoing CJI U U Lalit

Former CJI UU Lalit backs Collegium system, says 'near-perfect model'

LinkedIn introduces new ways to verify identity, work; to be free for all

Uber sets up second batch of driver members to join advisory council

Bengaluru's Whitefield to see 8-10% growth in office rental: Report

Infosys Q4 disappoints on guidance & growth, profit up 7.8% at Rs 6,128 cr

Apple's yet-to-be opened Delhi store has turned into a selfie spot

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story