Landmark Group to invest ₹400 crore in new Gurugram housing project

Realty firm Landmark Group will invest ₹400 crore in the construction of its new housing project in Gurugram.

The company is developing 240 apartments in its new residential project, spread over 4 acre of land parcel, at Sector 103 (Dwarka Expressway) in Gurugram.

"We will invest ₹400 crore on construction of our new project 'Landmark SKYVUE'," Landmark Group Chairman Sandeep Chillar told reporters here.

He said the company has owned this land parcel since 2009, and all approval charges have been paid to the government.

Chillar said the company would fund the construction cost with the help of internal accruals, bank loans and advances from customers against sales.