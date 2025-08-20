Landmark Group to invest ₹400 crore in new Gurugram housing project

Realty firm Landmark Group will invest ₹400 crore in the construction of its new housing project in Gurugram.
The company is developing 240 apartments in its new residential project, spread over 4 acre of land parcel, at Sector 103 (Dwarka Expressway) in Gurugram.
"We will invest ₹400 crore on construction of our new project 'Landmark SKYVUE'," Landmark Group Chairman Sandeep Chillar told reporters here.
He said the company has owned this land parcel since 2009, and all approval charges have been paid to the government.
Chillar said the company would fund the construction cost with the help of internal accruals, bank loans and advances from customers against sales.
Landmark Group will sell apartments in a price range of ₹5-7 crore per unit. The launch price is ₹17,500 per sq ft.
The chairman further said the demand continues to be strong in the Gurugram market, helped by infrastructure projects, including the opening up of Dwarka Expressway.
The company has so far delivered 15 housing and five commercial projects, mostly in Delhi-NCR.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app