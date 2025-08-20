Home / Companies / News / Landmark Group to invest ₹400 crore in new Gurugram housing project

Landmark Group to invest ₹400 crore in new Gurugram housing project

The company is developing 240 apartments in its new residential project, spread over 4 acre of land parcel, at Sector 103 (Dwarka Expressway) in Gurugram

Landmark group
"We will invest ₹400 crore on construction of our new project 'Landmark SKYVUE'," Landmark Group Chairman Sandeep Chillar told reporters here. | Source: Facebook
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
Realty firm Landmark Group will invest ₹400 crore in the construction of its new housing project in Gurugram.

The company is developing 240 apartments in its new residential project, spread over 4 acre of land parcel, at Sector 103 (Dwarka Expressway) in Gurugram.

"We will invest ₹400 crore on construction of our new project 'Landmark SKYVUE'," Landmark Group Chairman Sandeep Chillar told reporters here.

He said the company has owned this land parcel since 2009, and all approval charges have been paid to the government.

Chillar said the company would fund the construction cost with the help of internal accruals, bank loans and advances from customers against sales.

Landmark Group will sell apartments in a price range of ₹5-7 crore per unit. The launch price is ₹17,500 per sq ft.

The chairman further said the demand continues to be strong in the Gurugram market, helped by infrastructure projects, including the opening up of Dwarka Expressway.

The company has so far delivered 15 housing and five commercial projects, mostly in Delhi-NCR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Landmark groupReal Estate InvestmentGurugram

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

