Welspun One to invest ₹2,150 cr for warehouses across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), an asset developer and fund manager focused on warehousing and industrial real estate, has committed an investment of ₹2,150 crore across its 260 acres of land bank in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The company announced the acquisition of two land parcels spanning a combined 107 acres in Karnataka on Wednesday (20 August). This includes 51 acres in Hoskote and 56 acres in Devanahalli. With these additions, the regional land bank has grown to more than 260 acres across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, representing a development potential of 6 million square feet (msf).

Early entry into logistics hubs

Welspun One said its strategy is to enter early into high-potential logistics corridors, long before they become mainstream. In East Bengaluru’s Hoskote cluster, the company has acquired 51 acres for its Proxima category park, a grade-A warehousing facility designed to serve 3PLs, FMCG, and retail players. The land parcel has a development potential of 1 msf. The Hoskote-Soukya cluster currently houses more than 7 msf of grade-A warehousing stock, with an estimated shortfall of 1.6 msf by FY26–27, indicating sustained occupier demand. The second acquisition, 56 acres in Devanahalli, will be part of the company’s upcoming Proxima Plus category, a premium warehousing development, with a development potential of 1.25 msf. The Yelahanka-Devanahalli cluster is projected to face a grade-A warehousing demand-supply gap of 2.4 msf by FY29.

Strategic vision for growth Balkrishan Goenka, chairperson of Welspun Group, said, “Welspun One’s momentum in the South underscores our Group’s larger vision, to build long-term, future-facing businesses that power India’s infrastructure story. The Bengaluru market in particular holds immense promise, and these investments demonstrate our conviction and capability. As a Group, we’re proud to back businesses that drive innovation, create employment, and add real economic value to the regions we serve.” The company noted that these developments are aligned with its broader ambition of building a 20–25 msf portfolio with $2.5 billion of assets under management (AUM) by 2028, with South India expected to play a pivotal role. Its current AUM is over $1 billion.