The company did not disclose the order value. However, according to its classification, significant orders value in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its arm L&T Construction has bagged significant work orders from the governments of Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

"Water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured repeat orders from the Water Resources Department, Government of Odisha to execute cluster XXII & cluster XXV mega lift irrigation projects," L&T said in a statement.

The scope of works includes the execution of 19 lift irrigation schemes comprising intake points spread across the Manjore reservoir, Brahmani river, Rengali left main canal, Rengali right main canal and lndravati reservoir to irrigate a culturable command area of 28,944 hectares in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur on a turnkey basis.

The scope additionally includes establishing a distribution network, power system connectivity, and operation and maintenance of the entire commissioned infrastructure for fifteen years.

The business has also secured an add-on order from the Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh to execute Pressurized Piped Lift Irrigation Projects on a turnkey basis to irrigate about 34,942 hectares of culturable command area in the Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh.

L&T shares dropped by Rs 14.95 or 0.50 per cent to close at Rs 2,960.20 on BSE.

Topics :Larsen & Toubro (L&T)Odisha Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

