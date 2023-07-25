Home / Companies / News / Larsen & Toubro bags orders up to Rs 2,500 crore in India, abroad

Larsen & Toubro bags orders up to Rs 2,500 crore in India, abroad

New orders have been secured in India and markets abroad, the infrastructure major said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has bagged orders in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore in the power transmission and distribution segments within the country and abroad.

New orders have been secured in India and markets abroad, the infrastructure major said in a regulatory filing.

Its arm "L&T Construction wins significant orders for its power transmission and distribution business", the company said.

On the domestic front, the business has won an order to implement SCADA/DMS and related IT infrastructure for urban area power distribution systems in central Gujarat. Another order is for building a 400kV double circuit transmission line in Jharkhand.

In the Middle East, the company has received an order for the construction of a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission segment. This link is part of a large capacity Voltage Source Converter (VSC) based HVDC system that connects Neom Industrial City and Yanbu city in western Saudi Arabia.

In the Sarawak region of Malaysia, the company has bagged an order in a consortium to set up a 275kV substation.

The company did not disclose the order value, but according to the company's project classification, the orders are in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

L&T is a USD 23-billion company engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services and operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

Topics :Larsen & Toubro (L&T)Power Sector

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

