Exited Byju's board because of poor corporate governance, says Prosus

Byju’s reporting and governance structures did not evolve sufficiently for a company of its scale, the edtech firm’s biggest institutional investor Prosus has said. This is Prosus’s first official statement since its representative exited from Byju’s board a month ago.

Byju’s grew considerably since Prosus’s first investment in 2018, but over time its reporting and governance structures did not evolve sufficiently for a company of its scale, the Netherlands-based firm said.





Also Read: Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report Prosus also said that the executive leadership at Byju’s disregarded recommendations from its director, which compelled them to take a decision of stepping down from the board.

“Despite repeated efforts from our director, executive leadership at Byju’s regularly disregarded advice and recommendations relating to strategic, operational, legal, and corporate governance matters. The decision for our director to step down from the Byju’s board was taken after it became clear that he was unable to fulfil his fiduciary duty to serve the long-term interests of the company and its stakeholders,” said the statement.

In June, Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus stepped down from the board of Byju’s, along with G V Shankar of Peak XV Partners and Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

In its statement, Prosus also said Byju’s is an important asset from the Indian start-up ecosystem and that it will continue to believe in the edtech firm’s potential. It said Byju’s sits at the intersection of India and education, two important and strategic areas of investment for Prosus.

Prosus, which has upwards of $5 billion invested in India, added that it continued to believe in the edtech and Byju’s story. “Although we no longer have a representative serving on the board of the company, we continue to believe in the potential of Byju’s and its role in revolutionising access to quality education in India and around the world. Prosus will continue to assert its rights, collaborating with other shareholders and government authorities to safeguard the long-term interests of the company and its stakeholders,” it said.



Meanwhile a statement from Byju's spokesperson on Prosus' reaction said: "We have noted the observations of our valued investors. We have updated our shareholders about definitive steps taken to improve corporate governance and financial reporting."