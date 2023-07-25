Home / Companies / News / Exited Byju's board because of poor corporate governance, says Prosus

Exited Byju's board because of poor corporate governance, says Prosus

Exited Byju's board because of poor corporate governance, says edtech firm's biggest investor

Shivani Shinde

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 1:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Byju’s reporting and governance structures did not evolve sufficiently for a company of its scale, the edtech firm’s biggest institutional investor Prosus has said. This is Prosus’s first official statement since its representative exited from Byju’s board a month ago.

Byju’s grew considerably since Prosus’s first investment in 2018, but over time its reporting and governance structures did not evolve sufficiently for a company of its scale, the Netherlands-based firm said.

Prosus also said that the executive leadership at Byju’s disregarded recommendations from its director, which compelled them to take a decision of stepping down from the board.

Also Read: Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report

“Despite repeated efforts from our director, executive leadership at Byju’s regularly disregarded advice and recommendations relating to strategic, operational, legal, and corporate governance matters. The decision for our director to step down from the Byju’s board was taken after it became clear that he was unable to fulfil his fiduciary duty to serve the long-term interests of the company and its stakeholders,” said the statement.

In June, Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus stepped down from the board of Byju’s, along with G V Shankar of Peak XV Partners and Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

In its statement, Prosus also said Byju’s is an important asset from the Indian start-up ecosystem and that it will continue to believe in the edtech firm’s potential. It said Byju’s sits at the intersection of India and education, two important and strategic areas of investment for Prosus.

Also Read: Byju's 'regularly disregarded' former director's advice, says Prosus

Prosus, which has upwards of $5 billion invested in India, added that it continued to believe in the edtech and Byju’s story. “Although we no longer have a representative serving on the board of the company, we continue to believe in the potential of Byju’s and its role in revolutionising access to quality education in India and around the world. Prosus will continue to assert its rights, collaborating with other shareholders and government authorities to safeguard the long-term interests of the company and its stakeholders,” it said.

Meanwhile a statement from Byju's spokesperson on Prosus' reaction said: "We have noted the observations of our valued investors. We have updated our shareholders about definitive steps taken to improve corporate governance and financial reporting." 

Also Read

Byju's vacates its biggest office at Kalyani Tech Park, Bengaluru: Report

Open to resolving disputes; won't do one-on-one meetings: Lenders to Byju's

Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report

Edtech giant Byju's 'skips' interest payment on $1.2-billion loan

Byju says firm's $22 billion valuation intact, accepts past mistakes

Indian organisations' cost of data breach at record high: Report

Airtel Business first enterprise to link over 20 million IoT devices

Byju's 'regularly disregarded' former director's advice, says Prosus

Low-cost carrier Spicejet taken off DGCA's enhanced surveillance regime

EESL signs Rs 110 cr agreements with APSHCL to provide energy solutions

Topics :Byju RaveendranByju'scorporate governancecorporate leadershipInstitutional investors

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story