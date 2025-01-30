Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dabur India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.85 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 515.82 crore in the December quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 506.44 crore in the year-ago period, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 3 per cent to Rs 3,355.25 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 3,255.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Dabur India's total expenses were at Rs 2,826.20 crore, up 3.9 per cent in the December quarter.  ALSO READ: Raymond Lifestyle Q3 results: Net profit falls 60.5% to Rs 64.17 cr

Total income of Dabur, which includes other income, was at Rs 3,483.28 crore, up 3 per cent.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd were trading at Rs 535.10 on the BSE after lunch session, up 3.27 per cent from the previous close.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

