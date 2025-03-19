L&T Tech launches TrackEi for smarter rail inspections: Here's how it works

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has launched TrackEi, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered railway track inspection solution designed to enhance safety and efficiency in railway networks, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The new system, which leverages the Nvidia Jetson platform, offers real-time defect detection and predictive maintenance.

TrackEi has already undergone initial trials with Class-I Railroad customers and is currently undergoing evaluation at MxV Rail in the US' Colorado and will be showcased at the Nvidia GTC 2025 AI Conference this week.

How does TrackEi work?

Traditional rail inspection methods rely on manual checks or slow-moving trolleys, which can be time-consuming and sometimes ineffective in detecting critical flaws. TrackEi has been designed to addresses these challenges by using high-speed automation, capable of inspecting tracks at speeds exceeding 60 miles per hour.

The system employs high-resolution cameras and laser profiling to detect issues such as broken rails, cracks, track misalignments, and other structural defects. By integrating deep learning algorithms powered by Nvidia's accelerated computing technology, TrackEi continuously improves its detection accuracy, offering immediate actionable insights to railway operators.

Key features of TrackEi

Real-time defect detection: AI-driven algorithms analyse video feeds and sensor data within milliseconds, triggering instant alerts for anomalies.

Predictive maintenance: By collecting and processing inspection data over time, the system helps railway operators anticipate and schedule maintenance, minimising downtime.

Edge-based architecture: Built on the Nvidia Jetson platform, TrackEi operates at the network edge, reducing reliance on cloud connectivity while improving speed and efficiency.

Seamless integration: The system can be retrofitted onto existing trains, locomotives, or inspection vehicles, ensuring faster adoption and return on investment.

Enhanced safety and sustainability: By detecting defects early and optimising maintenance schedules, TrackEi contributes to safer railway journeys, lower fuel consumption, and reduced emissions.

“At LTTS, we are redefining railway safety by combining AI, machine vision, and edge computing to create an intelligent, scalable inspection solution,” said Alind Saxena, executive director and president - Mobility & Tech at LTTS. “With TrackEi running on Nvidia Jetson, rail operators can detect defects with unparalleled accuracy while optimising maintenance schedules and reducing downtime.”

L&T integrating AI, ML in India's bullet train project

ALSO READ: From robots to AI, technology drives progress in bullet train project Beyond railway inspection, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is also deploying AI, machine learning, advanced survey techniques, and robotics in India’s ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, popularly known as the bullet train project.

As of January 2025, 48.55 per cent of the project had been completed. L&T, which is responsible for 92 per cent of the construction work, is executing 466 km of the project, including 331 km in Gujarat and 135 km in Maharashtra. Of this, 318 km in Gujarat (68 per cent) will be handed over to other contractors by December 2025.

“The integration of AI, ML, and robotics in the MAHSR project plays a crucial role in enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and safety throughout the construction and survey processes,” said SV Desai, whole-time director and senior executive vice-president (civil infrastructure) at L&T.