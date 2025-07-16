LAT Aviation has not bought any private jet, clarifies Deepinder Goyal

Eternal (formerly Zomato) CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday clarified that LAT Aviation -- an aviation startup backed by him -- "has not bought any private jet".
Earlier, a media report claimed that Goyal-backed LAT Aerospace has bought a Bombardier Global jet.
The aerospace startup, co-founded by Surobhi Das, is in the regional aviation space.
"For those who want facts more than clickbaity headlines LAT is a startup, and has not bought any private jet. LAT is about making planes for regional aviation, and is not in the business of buying planes," Goyal said in a post on X.
"And, I don't own one personally either. Will be nice to have one, though," he added.
The aviation venture faces uncertainty due to regulatory clearances, technological capability and public adoption.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
