Home / Companies / News / LAT Aviation has not bought any private jet, clarifies Deepinder Goyal

LAT Aviation has not bought any private jet, clarifies Deepinder Goyal

Earlier, a media report claimed that Goyal-backed LAT Aerospace has bought a Bombardier Global jet. The aerospace startup, co-founded by Surobhi Das, is in the regional aviation space

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato CEO
The aviation venture faces uncertainty due to regulatory clearances, technological capability and public adoption. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Eternal (formerly Zomato) CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday clarified that LAT Aviation -- an aviation startup backed by him -- "has not bought any private jet".

Earlier, a media report claimed that Goyal-backed LAT Aerospace has bought a Bombardier Global jet.

The aerospace startup, co-founded by Surobhi Das, is in the regional aviation space.

"For those who want facts more than clickbaity headlines LAT is a startup, and has not bought any private jet. LAT is about making planes for regional aviation, and is not in the business of buying planes," Goyal said in a post on X.

"And, I don't own one personally either. Will be nice to have one, though," he added.

The aviation venture faces uncertainty due to regulatory clearances, technological capability and public adoption.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nisaba Godrej outlines 2040 vision to shareholders in GCPL's annual report

Swiggy launches high-protein food category across 30 cities in India

Premium

Dixon Technologies' China playbook faces crucial Centre's FDI test

IHCL acquires additional stake in subsidiary ELEL Hotels for ₹165 crore

BofA positive on Vedanta on improving credit profile, attractive valuation

Topics :ZomatoAviation sectorPrivate jet

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story