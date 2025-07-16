Swiggy launches high-protein food category across 30 cities in India

Swiggy has launched a dedicated high-protein category across 30 cities, capitalising on Indians' growing appetite for protein-rich meals. The platform now features over 500,000 protein-focused dishes from 35,000 restaurant partners in major markets including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Food-delivery gianthas launched a dedicated high-protein category across 30 cities, capitalising on Indians' growing appetite for protein-rich meals. The platform now features over 500,000 protein-focused dishes from 35,000 restaurant partners in major markets including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Swiggy’s new offering allows users to identify and choose from a set of curated high-protein dishes that fit their goals without needing to sift through long menus or labels. Each dish listed under the High Protein category meets carefully defined nutritional standards: a minimum of 15 grams of protein per serving, a dish calorific value of less than or equal to 700 kcal, and a protein kcal to total kcal ratio of at least 10 per cent. These benchmarks ensure users are discovering meals that are not only protein-rich but also balanced and suitable for regular consumption.

"As food preferences evolve, we, at Swiggy, are committed to not just reflect those shifts but shape them by helping people discover what's good for them, and still delicious," said Deepak Maloo, vice-president, food strategy, customer experience and new initiatives, Swiggy. Consumers can simply search for terms like "protein" or "diet" on the Swiggy app to discover the High Protein section. In the dedicated section, dishes are categorised based on their protein content (in grams), enabling users to select options that best suit their dietary preferences. In addition, they can filter dishes based on the source of protein and choose from a range of options such as paneer, soya, etc. Users can also select a restaurant, where protein items are listed at the top for easy selection.