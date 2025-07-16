Home / Companies / News / Swiggy launches high-protein food category across 30 cities in India

Swiggy launches high-protein food category across 30 cities in India

Food-delivery platform launches curated section with over 500,000 protein-rich dishes from 35,000 restaurants as India faces widespread protein deficiency

Swiggy
Swiggy’s new offering allows users to identify and choose from a set of curated high-protein dishes that fit their goals
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Food-delivery giant Swiggy has launched a dedicated high-protein category across 30 cities, capitalising on Indians' growing appetite for protein-rich meals. The platform now features over 500,000 protein-focused dishes from 35,000 restaurant partners in major markets including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.
 
Swiggy’s new offering allows users to identify and choose from a set of curated high-protein dishes that fit their goals without needing to sift through long menus or labels. Each dish listed under the High Protein category meets carefully defined nutritional standards: a minimum of 15 grams of protein per serving, a dish calorific value of less than or equal to 700 kcal, and a protein kcal to total kcal ratio of at least 10 per cent. These benchmarks ensure users are discovering meals that are not only protein-rich but also balanced and suitable for regular consumption.
 
“As food preferences evolve, we, at Swiggy, are committed to not just reflect those shifts but shape them by helping people discover what’s good for them, and still delicious,” said Deepak Maloo, vice-president, food strategy, customer experience and new initiatives, Swiggy. 
 
Consumers can simply search for terms like “protein” or “diet” on the Swiggy app to discover the High Protein section. In the dedicated section, dishes are categorised based on their protein content (in grams), enabling users to select options that best suit their dietary preferences. In addition, they can filter dishes based on the source of protein and choose from a range of options such as paneer, soya, etc. Users can also select a restaurant, where protein items are listed at the top for easy selection.
 
According to a report by ICRISAT, the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), and the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), over two-thirds of households in India’s semi-arid tropics consume less protein than recommended, with diets heavily reliant on staple grains like rice and wheat. A survey conducted by the Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB) found that 73 per cent of Indians are deficient in protein, and only 10 per cent of the population consumes adequate protein from their daily diet.
 
Over 1.8 million customers discovered and appreciated high-protein options during the pilot phase of the High Protein category. Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi are among the top cities in terms of orders, while cities like Chandigarh are also standing out for their high concentration of protein-rich food orders.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Dixon Technologies' China playbook faces crucial Centre's FDI test

IHCL acquires additional stake in subsidiary ELEL Hotels for ₹165 crore

BofA positive on Vedanta on improving credit profile, attractive valuation

AM/NS India commissions auto steel line at Hazira plant to reduce imports

Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Profit up 34% to ₹1,141 cr, revenue edges up

Topics :SwiggyNutritionhealthy foodsSwiggy fundingFood deliveryFood delivery in India

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story