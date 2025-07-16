Nisaba Godrej outlines 2040 vision to shareholders in GCPL's annual report

Godrej opened her address by recalling a message from Sudhir Sitapati after last year’s Godrej Group restructuring: “Now let’s be wildly successful.” She said the line stayed with her. “It captures the spirit with which we’re approaching the future—boldly, purposefully and with ambition,” she told shareholders.

However, she acknowledged that the company has not yet achieved wild success and has fallen short of shareholder expectations.

Godrej said that to be wildly successful, market-level growth is not enough. The company must move faster, be more honest about what’s not working, resist blaming macroeconomic factors too easily, and relentlessly strengthen execution.

Reflecting on the previous financial year, Godrej said: “We saw strong momentum in innovation and working media investment. Brands like Godrej Aer continued to grow well. Fab, our new liquid detergent brand, crossed Rs 150 crore topline in its first year. Goodknight Incense Sticks have also been a big success. And Godrej Ninja, our entry into pet food, is a launch we did in record time with the partnership of our Group company, Godrej Agrovet.”