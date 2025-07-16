Home / Companies / News / Nisaba Godrej outlines 2040 vision to shareholders in GCPL's annual report

Nisaba Godrej outlines 2040 vision to shareholders in GCPL's annual report

GCPL to drive growth via bold TAM strategy, acquisition-led entries into deodorants, pet food, and mass detergents as FY26 targets and international gains take shape

Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL)
Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL)
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Jul 16 2025
In her letter to shareholders, Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), stated that the company’s 2040 vision is bold, supported by a sharp total addressable market (TAM) strategy. She said this vision is already taking shape through GCPL’s acquisition-led entry into deodorants, its foray into pet foods with a new brand, and its expansion into mass liquid detergents.
 
Godrej opened her address by recalling a message from Sudhir Sitapati after last year’s Godrej Group restructuring: “Now let’s be wildly successful.” She said the line stayed with her. “It captures the spirit with which we’re approaching the future—boldly, purposefully and with ambition,” she told shareholders.
 
However, she acknowledged that the company has not yet achieved wild success and has fallen short of shareholder expectations.
 
Godrej said that to be wildly successful, market-level growth is not enough. The company must move faster, be more honest about what’s not working, resist blaming macroeconomic factors too easily, and relentlessly strengthen execution.
 
Looking ahead, she said the company is focused and committed to delivering a strong performance in FY26 while continuing to shape its future ambitiously. 
 
Reflecting on the previous financial year, Godrej said: “We saw strong momentum in innovation and working media investment. Brands like Godrej Aer continued to grow well. Fab, our new liquid detergent brand, crossed Rs 150 crore topline in its first year. Goodknight Incense Sticks have also been a big success. And Godrej Ninja, our entry into pet food, is a launch we did in record time with the partnership of our Group company, Godrej Agrovet.”
 
She said the company also invested in strengthening its foundation, committing Rs 500 crore each to greenfield facilities at Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu and Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh.
 
“Internationally, margins improved significantly—Africa, the US, and the Middle East reached 15 per cent EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) after simplification and restructuring. This sets the stage for more in FY26, especially in Chile. Meanwhile, products like Pocket (both Aer and Stella), shampoo hair colour (both NYU and Issue), and Goodknight Liquid Vaporiser are scaling rapidly, contributing Rs 400 crore to international sales in FY25—a 58 per cent two-year CAGR,” Godrej said.

First Published: Jul 16 2025

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

