Home / Companies / News / IHCL acquires additional stake in subsidiary ELEL Hotels for ₹165 crore

IHCL acquires additional stake in subsidiary ELEL Hotels for ₹165 crore

The acquisition was made at an issue price of ₹5,000 per share, the company said in a BSE filing

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.
The development comes shortly after IHCL’s annual general meeting, where Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the company signed 74 new hotels and opened 26 properties in the financial year 2025.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Group’s hospitality arm, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), on July 17 said it had acquired 330,043 equity shares in its wholly owned subsidiary, ELEL Hotels and Investment Ltd, through a rights issue, for ₹165.02 crore.
 
The acquisition was made at an issue price of ₹5,000 per share, the company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 
“The transaction involves acquisition of equity shares of ELEL, which is an existing wholly owned subsidiary of the company,” IHCL said, adding that ELEL Hotels holds the leasehold rights for the land parcel at Bandstand, Mumbai, where Taj Bandstand is proposed to be developed.  
 
The development comes shortly after IHCL’s annual general meeting, where Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the company signed 74 new hotels and opened 26 properties in the financial year 2025, expanding its overall portfolio to 380 hotels.
 
Chandrasekaran said the company remains focused on maintaining its record EBITDA margin of 35 per cent and expects further growth. He added that IHCL plans to double revenues to over ₹15,000 crore and expand to 700 hotels globally by 2030. Around 50 per cent of its current hotel inventory is under management contracts — a proportion IHCL aims to increase to 60–65 per cent over the next five to ten years.
 
The company has set aside ₹1,200 crore in capital expenditure for FY26 and expects to invest close to $1 billion over the next five years, it said.
 
Shares of IHCL closed at ₹751.25 on the BSE on Wednesday.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BofA positive on Vedanta on improving credit profile, attractive valuation

AM/NS India commissions auto steel line at Hazira plant to reduce imports

Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Profit up 34% to ₹1,141 cr, revenue edges up

Schneider Electric mulls buying Temasek's 35% stake in Indian JV

ITC Hotels Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 54% to ₹133 cr, revenue up 15%

Topics :Tata sons IHCLIHCLHospitality industryIndian Hotels CompanyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story