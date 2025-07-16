IHCL acquires additional stake in subsidiary ELEL Hotels for ₹165 crore

Tata Group’s hospitality arm,, on July 17 said it had acquired 330,043 equity shares in its wholly owned subsidiary, ELEL Hotels and Investment Ltd, through a rights issue, for ₹165.02 crore.

The acquisition was made at an issue price of ₹5,000 per share, the company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

“The transaction involves acquisition of equity shares of ELEL, which is an existing wholly owned subsidiary of the company,” IHCL said, adding that ELEL Hotels holds the leasehold rights for the land parcel at Bandstand, Mumbai, where Taj Bandstand is proposed to be developed.

The development comes shortly after IHCL’s annual general meeting, where Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the company signed 74 new hotels and opened 26 properties in the financial year 2025, expanding its overall portfolio to 380 hotels.

Chandrasekaran said the company remains focused on maintaining its record EBITDA margin of 35 per cent and expects further growth. He added that IHCL plans to double revenues to over ₹15,000 crore and expand to 700 hotels globally by 2030. Around 50 per cent of its current hotel inventory is under management contracts — a proportion IHCL aims to increase to 60–65 per cent over the next five to ten years.