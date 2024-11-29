Legal matter involving private firms and US justice dept: MEA on Adani case

Days after US prosecutors charged industrialist Gautam Adani and some others with bribery and fraud, India on Friday said it is a legal matter involving private firms and certain individuals and the US Department of Justice.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian government was not informed about the issue in advance.

"This is a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice. There are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases, which we believe would be followed," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question on the charges slapped against Adani and others during his weekly media briefing.

To a question on whether the United States has served a summons or warrant on the Adani case, he said India has not received any such request.

"Any request by a foreign government for service of summons or arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance. Such requests are examined on merits," Jaiswal said.

"We have not received any request on this case from the US side," he said.