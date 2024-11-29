White Knight Corps GOC reviews security in J&K's Rajouri, urges vigilance

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Lieutenant General Naveen Sachdeva of the White Knight Corps, accompanied by the GOC of CIF Romeo, visited the Tain area in the Rajouri sector to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness.

During the visit, the GOC urged all personnel to uphold their professionalism and vigilance during counter-terrorism operations.

"#GOC #WhiteKnightCorps accompanied by #GOC #CIFRomeo visited #Tain #Rajouri sector to review the prevalent security situation and operational preparedness," the White Knight Corps posted on X on Thursday.

"GOC exhorted all ranks to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and alertness while undertaking counter-terrorist operations," it added.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi said that while moving towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' the army has been able to transform the idea of Jammu and Kashmir from "terrorism to tourism."

While addressing an event at Savitribai Phule Pune University on "Indian Army's Role In Securing India's Growth Story," General Dwivedi said, "We are seeking avenues to bring together capacities to support lines of effort of the nation towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'...In J & K we have been able to transform the theme of terrorism to tourism."

"When we talk about the prosperous nation 2047, two prefixes are very important - progressive and peaceful," General Dwivedi added.

He highlighted in his keynote address how the Indian Army not only safeguards the nation's borders but also contributes to national development, security and strategic growth.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Defence, General Dwivedi also mentioned how Security is a "vital enabler of sustainable growth."The COAS highlighted, "that security is a vital enabler of sustainable growth, not an obstacle, and that the Indian Army is a key provider of security for a "Progressive" and "Peaceful" India by 2047," according to the statement.

Mentioning the role of the army in contributing to disaster relief, he said that the National Disaster Management Authority was conceptualised under General NC Vij, who himself had experience of the Bhuj earthquake in 2001.

"As far as Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in concerned, one of the GoC-in-C (General Officer Commanding-in-Chief) of Southern Command, he conceptualised NDMA, this was NC Vij, who had first-hand experience of the Bhuj earthquake in 2001. He was the southern army commander, he camped there months together for resuscitation of the township," the General said.

The General also mentioned how India is preparing for the 2036 Olympics by developing a talent pool through various sports programs and organising events like the Durand Cup and Kashmir Premier League.

Highlighting further the commitment of Viksit Bharat, he said that the Army also plays a significant role in India's self-reliance. He said that 85 pc of their capital expenditure is spent on 'Made in India' defence hardware."It is also driving the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, contributing significantly to local economies, such as in Ladakh," the COAS said.