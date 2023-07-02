Lenders may move NCLT on Reliance Naval & Engineering debt resolution



If the talks fail, the lenders plan to move the NCLT to seek further directions to re-auction the asset.

Lenders are in talks with Hazel Mercantile, the highest bidder of bankrupt Reliance Naval & Engineering, to extend the deadline for payment of the upfront cash amount of Rs 263 crore for the company.



Hazel had bid Rs 2,100 crore for Reliance Naval and Engineering after the former Anil Ambani group company defaulted on Rs 13,000 crore of loans.

Hazel has time till July 23 to pay the upfront cash amount, per a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order in March this year.



The consortium has so far deposited Rs 30 crores, per the directions of the NCLT Ahmedabad.

Of this, it was to pay Rs 263 crore as an upfront amount by March and balance in instalments over the next five years.



"If the company fails to pay the upfront amount in time then we will ask the NCLT for another auction," said a banking source.

An email sent to Hazel Mercantile on Saturday did not elicit any response.



As per the resolution plan timeline, Swan Energy has to pay Rs 312 crore by December this year to the lenders and another instalment of Rs 196 crore by December next year.

The company in its plea before the NCLT had said it had lined up investors to raise funds, but the disturbance in capital markets in January this year due to a US-based short-seller report on an Indian conglomerate made it challenging for it to raise funds.



The company was sent for debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 in January 2020. The Hazel Mercantile's resolution plan was approved by the NCLT Ahmedabad in December last year. It has agreed to pay another Rs 188 crore by December 2025, and Rs 280 crore by December 2026, and the rest by Rs 864 crore by the end of December 2027.



The company owns a shipyard in Pipavav, Gujarat and relies on government orders for ships and coast guard small patrol boats.

Meanwhile, lenders have also initiated talks with asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) to gauge the demand to sell their loans. "Some of the cases in the IBC are going on for more than five years. Hence lenders are looking at the option to exit their exposure by selling the loans,” said a source close to the development. In November 2021, banks had initiated negotiations to sell their loans to the newly created National Asset Reconstruction Company but the sale failed to take off.





Waiting for resolution

January 2020: Reliance Naval and Engineering sent for debt resolution after it defaults on Rs 13,000 cr of loans The industry is dominated by government-owned shipyards which get the lion’s share of orders from the Indian defence sector.