Home / Companies / News / Resolution professional questions timing of cos cancelling Go First leases

Resolution professional questions timing of cos cancelling Go First leases

Engine lessors tell NCLT moratorium for airline doesn't apply; arguments to continue on Sept 22

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Aircraft leasing companies were aware of Go First’s financial troubles but terminated leases when it filed for insolvency, the resolution professional (RP) in the bankruptcy process told the National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday.

Senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan, appearing for the RP, said Go First received a notice terminating aircraft and engine leases on May 2, when the airline announced it would file for insolvency.

The tribunal was hearing applications by SMBC and Engine Lease Finance BV, aircraft and engine lessors, asking for their assets to be exempted from the moratorium period. The two companies told the court that they had terminated leases before the moratorium started on May 10.

The tribunal told one of the lessors it cannot go into the legality of the termination. "You are asking if the moratorium is applicable to termination notice. This means we should answer if the termination is valid? How will we say that such a notice is valid or not?" it said.

The tribunal said that it cannot go into legality of termination notice when the lessors' prayers did not ask for it.

"Insolvency did not trigger termination notice. Termination (of leases) was outside moratorium," the lessor told the tribunal.

The arguments will continue on September 22.

Go First's application for insolvency was admitted by NCLT on May 10 and the airline was put under a moratorium, which means aircraft cannot be taken back from it.

Lessors have moved the tribunal to exempt aircraft and engines from the moratorium. They have moved the Delhi High Court against the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for release of their aircraft.


Also Read

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

Easing the process: Guidelines for NCLT to deal with IBC cases in the works

SG Tushar Mehta questions locus of individual shareholder in IBC

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Indian companies stare at rise in borrowing cost this festive season

Maruti, Hyundai say diesel PV sales may dip with stricter emission norms

Building AGI stack to shield against potential frauds, says Paytm CEO

SAP Labs India's Sindhu Gangadharan appointed as Nasscom vice-chairperson

Lenskart unit Neso Brands makes $4 mn investment in Paris eyewear brand

Topics :Go AirInsolvency and Bankruptcy CodeNCLT cases

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's Reliance

Apple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu today

LIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

Govt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution

Next Story