LIC Mutual Fund launches India's first women-centric AMC branch in Delhi

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management on Monday inaugurated its women-centric branch in South Delhi, becoming the first asset management company in the country to set up a branch aimed at increasing women's participation in mutual fund investing.

The initiative aims to bridge the gender gap in investment participation by encouraging women to take greater ownership of their financial futures, said Ravi Kumar Jha, Managing Director & CEO of LIC Mutual Fund.

The South Delhi branch is staffed and managed entirely by women. The region is considered a key growth market for the mutual fund industry, with an estimated assets under management (AUM) of about ₹1.30 lakh crore and more than 2,000 active mutual fund distributors.