MakeMyTrip, Minor Hotels tie up to boost overseas stays options for Indians

NASDAQ-listed travel booking platform MakeMyTrip on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group that operates more than 560 properties worldwide.

The collaboration expands international stay options for Indian travellers across city hotels and resort destinations in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East when booked through the platform.

It is part of MakeMyTrip's broader strategy to expand its direct international hotel inventory.

Minor Hotels portfolio, including Anantara Hotels & Resorts, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection Hotels & Resorts, nhow Hotels & Resorts, Avani Hotels & Resorts, Colbert Collection, NH Hotels & Resorts, Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites and iStay Hotels.