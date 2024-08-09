LIC's VNB margin falls short of medium-term target, say analysts

Despite state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reporting an improvement in value of new business (VNB) margins in the quarter ending June (Q1 FY25), analysts believe the growth has not been satisfactory in the context of the insurer’s medium-term targets on margins.

LIC’s VNB margins improved by 20 basis points (bps) to 13.90 per cent in Q1 FY25 over the same period last year due to a change in the business mix of the insurer. Its share of individual non-par products in total annualised premium equivalent (APE) has increased to 14 per cent in Q1 FY25, up 759 bps over last year. Additionally, the share of non-par products in the individual APE mix has gone up to 23.94 per cent in Q1 FY25 from 10.22 per cent in the year-ago period. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



VNB margin is a measure of profitability for life insurance companies.

According to Suresh Ganapathy, Managing Director, Macquarie Capital Securities, even as margins declined across all product segments, the aggregate VNB margin for Q1 FY25 improved by 20 bps to 13.9 per cent. This was driven by an improvement in the non-par mix, even as non-par margins declined by 350 bps year-on-year (y-o-y).

“The VNB margin increase was further offset by a decline in group business and par margins, down 220 bps y-o-y. Management highlighted that it has cut down on pricing (implying higher internal rate of return (IRR) to customers) in the non-par segment and increased benefit payouts in the par segment to drive growth,” Ganapathy said.



Shivaji Thapliyal, Head of Research, Yes Securities, said, “VNB margin has improved on a y-o-y basis but the desired improvement is not entirely satisfactory in the context of LIC’s medium-term target.”

“While there was a positive impact of business mix change amounting to 370 bps, there was a negative impact of 120 bps and 230 bps due to product benefits and assumptions, respectively. Of the impact due to assumptions, the major negative impact on VNB margin has been due to a decline in the risk-free rate,” he said.

Commenting on the impact of revised surrender value regulations on margins, LIC’s management has stated that the impact will be less due to the limited exposure to policies with a term of less than 5 years and the rules being different for policies with a term of 5 years or longer. Also, the insurer has several alternative measures to mitigate the impact, including changing the ticket size and product structure, the management said.