Life Insurance Corporation gets GST demand notice of Rs 101.95 crore

The demand notice pertains to five financial years between 2017-18 and 2021-22

LIC. life insurance corporation
Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 9:24 PM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of about Rs 101.95 crore on it for short payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for five financial years.

The company has received a communication/demand order for interest and penalty for several states, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

The order is appealable before the Commissioner (Appeals), Thane, it said.

The demand notice pertains to five financial years between 2017-18 and 2021-22, it said.

The financial impact of the demand is to the extent of the GST, interest and penalty. There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the corporation, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

