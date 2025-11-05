Home / Companies / News / Lighthouse Canton secures $40 million from Peak XV to fuel global expansion

Lighthouse Canton secures $40 million from Peak XV to fuel global expansion

The investment firm's first external raise will fund technology upgrades, senior hires, and market growth across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe

Shilpi Chowdhary, group chief executive officer, Lighthouse Canton
premium
Shilpi Chowdhary, group chief executive officer, Lighthouse Canton
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 3:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lighthouse Canton, a global investment and wealth management firm, has raised $40 million in a strategic funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Nextinfinity—the investment vehicle of Shyam Maheshwari, founding partner of SSG Capital (now Ares SSG)—and Qatar Insurance Company, an existing investor. 
The round marks Lighthouse Canton’s first external fundraise, aimed at accelerating its next phase of growth and expanding its footprint across high-potential international markets. 
Focus on technology, talent and global expansion 
The firm said it will use the new capital to enhance its technology infrastructure, attract senior talent, broaden product capabilities, and pursue geographic expansion across regions including Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. 
“We have built Lighthouse Canton with an institutional mindset independently,” said Shilpi Chowdhary, group chief executive officer, Lighthouse Canton. “With Peak XV and our strategic partners, we are deepening our capabilities, institutionalising further, and positioning ourselves for the next decade of growth.” 
Building an integrated wealth and asset management platform 
Founded in 2014, Lighthouse Canton manages over $5 billion in assets across Singapore, India, the UAE, and the United Kingdom. 
Its wealth management division provides bespoke services for high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and family offices, while its asset management arm delivers institutional-grade strategies across public and private markets. 
The company said its strong regional presence and disciplined execution have helped it serve clients in complex cross-border financial environments. 
Strategic investors reinforce long-term vision 
Qatar Insurance Company, an early investor in Lighthouse Canton, reaffirmed its commitment in this round, signalling continued confidence in the firm’s long-term strategy. 
Peak XV Partners and Nextinfinity bring deep expertise in financial services and alternative asset investing, which Lighthouse Canton said will be instrumental in scaling its operations and strengthening governance.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fitch Ratings revises outlook on Adani Ports, Adani Energy to 'stable'

September fire at NY plant to hit FY26 cash flow up to $550-650 mn: Novelis

Mitsubishi buys stake in KIS Group Indonesia to enter global biogas market

M3M India to invest ₹7,200 cr to build 150-acre township in Gurugram

AI marketing firm MoEngage secures $100 mn funding for global growth

Topics :Investmentfundingsfunding

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story