Lighthouse Canton secures $40 million from Peak XV to fuel global expansion

Lighthouse Canton, a global investment and wealth management firm, has raised $40 million in a strategic funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Nextinfinity—the investment vehicle of Shyam Maheshwari, founding partner of SSG Capital (now Ares SSG)—and Qatar Insurance Company, an existing investor.

The round marks Lighthouse Canton’s first external fundraise, aimed at accelerating its next phase of growth and expanding its footprint across high-potential international markets.

Focus on technology, talent and global expansion

The firm said it will use the new capital to enhance its technology infrastructure, attract senior talent, broaden product capabilities, and pursue geographic expansion across regions including Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

“We have built Lighthouse Canton with an institutional mindset independently,” said Shilpi Chowdhary, group chief executive officer, Lighthouse Canton. “With Peak XV and our strategic partners, we are deepening our capabilities, institutionalising further, and positioning ourselves for the next decade of growth.” Building an integrated wealth and asset management platform Founded in 2014, Lighthouse Canton manages over $5 billion in assets across Singapore, India, the UAE, and the United Kingdom. Its wealth management division provides bespoke services for high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and family offices, while its asset management arm delivers institutional-grade strategies across public and private markets. The company said its strong regional presence and disciplined execution have helped it serve clients in complex cross-border financial environments.