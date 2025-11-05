M3M India to invest ₹7,200 cr to build 150-acre township in Gurugram

Realty firm M3M India on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 7,200 crore to develop a 150-acre integrated township in Gurugram as part of its expansion plan.

In a statement, the company said it has launched the township project 'Gurgaon International City' (GIC), spread across 150 acres.

"The company will invest about Rs 7,200 crore in the development, which is expected to generate a topline of around Rs 12,000 crore," M3M said.

The upcoming project, located on the Dwarka Expressway Link Road, will have data centres, innovation parks, electric vehicle (EV) hubs, retail avenues, and premium residential zones.

The aim is to attract global corporations, such as Google, Apple, Microsoft and Tesla, that represent the future of innovation and responsible growth, Pankaj Bansal, Promoter, M3M India, said.