September fire at NY plant to hit FY26 cash flow up to $550-650 mn: Novelis

Novelis on Wednesday said it expects the free cash flow for the current financial year to be negatively impacted by $550-650 million due to fire incident at its plant in New York in September.
This includes $100-150 million impact in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), according to a regulatory filing.
A company's free cash flow, accounted after deducting capital as well as operating expenses, is meant for discretionary spending.
Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Ltd, which is the metals flagship company of the Indian multinational conglomerate, the Aditya Birla Group.
In a filing to BSE, Hindalco said that extensive restoration efforts have been taken at the fire-hit plant to return to normalcy.
"The Hot Mill is expected to restart by end-December 2025, followed by a 4-6 week of production ramp-up," the filing said.
In September Hindalco Industries had said the production at its plant in New York has been halted following a fire accident.
The company had added that it is investigating the cause of the fire and determining the impact on its operations.
Hindalco Industries had said, "There was a fire incident at the Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York, on September 16, 2025." The plant is insured for property damage and business interruption losses related to such events, subject to deductibles and policy limits, the company had said.
Novelis is a leading producer of flat-rolled aluminum products and a re-cycler of aluminum.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app