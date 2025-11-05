Home / Companies / News / September fire at NY plant to hit FY26 cash flow up to $550-650 mn: Novelis

September fire at NY plant to hit FY26 cash flow up to $550-650 mn: Novelis

This includes $100-150 million impact in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), according to a regulatory filing

Novelis
Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Ltd, which is the metals flagship company of the Indian multinational conglomerate, the Aditya Birla Group. Photo: X@Novelis
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Novelis on Wednesday said it expects the free cash flow for the current financial year to be negatively impacted by $550-650 million due to fire incident at its plant in New York in September.

This includes $100-150 million impact in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), according to a regulatory filing.

A company's free cash flow, accounted after deducting capital as well as operating expenses, is meant for discretionary spending.

Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Ltd, which is the metals flagship company of the Indian multinational conglomerate, the Aditya Birla Group.

In a filing to BSE, Hindalco said that extensive restoration efforts have been taken at the fire-hit plant to return to normalcy.

"The Hot Mill is expected to restart by end-December 2025, followed by a 4-6 week of production ramp-up," the filing said.

In September Hindalco Industries had said the production at its plant in New York has been halted following a fire accident.

The company had added that it is investigating the cause of the fire and determining the impact on its operations.

Hindalco Industries had said, "There was a fire incident at the Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York, on September 16, 2025."  The plant is insured for property damage and business interruption losses related to such events, subject to deductibles and policy limits, the company had said.

Novelis is a leading producer of flat-rolled aluminum products and a re-cycler of aluminum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :NovelisNew YorkFire accident

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

