Mitsubishi buys stake in KIS Group Indonesia to enter global biogas market

Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation has acquired a minority stake in KIS Group's Indonesia operations, marking its entry into the global biogas business, KIS Group said on Wednesday.

KIS Group, founded by K R Raghunath in 2006, plans to invest about $1 billion in renewable gas and biofuel projects across Southeast Asia and India by 2030, it said in a press statement.

In the statement, KS Group said, "Mitsubishi Corporation, one of Japan's largest global integrated business enterprises, has acquired a minority equity stake in its Indonesia operations. This investment marks Mitsubishi Corporation's first entry into the global biogas market." Without giving financial details as well as the percentage of stake acquired, KIS said that with Mitsubishi's backing, it aims to expand to North and South America and Europe within five years.