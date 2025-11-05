Home / Companies / News / Fitch Ratings revises outlook on Adani Ports, Adani Energy to 'stable'

Fitch Ratings revises outlook on Adani Ports, Adani Energy to 'stable'

The outlook revisions reflect Fitch's view that contagion risks across the Adani Group have eased

Adani Group
Fitch affirmed the two companies' long-term issuer default ratings at 'BBB-'. | Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook on two Adani group firms, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Energy Solutions, to 'Stable' from 'Negative', saying the contagion risks across the conglomerate have eased.

Fitch affirmed the two companies' long-term issuer default ratings at 'BBB-'.

The agency also affirmed the 'BBB-' ratings on Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd's (AEML) senior secured notes and those issued by Adani Energy Solutions Ltd's (AESL) subsidiary, Adani Transmission Step-One Ltd.

The outlook revisions reflect Fitch's view that contagion risks across the Adani Group have eased.

The conglomerate has retained access to diversified funding sources despite a November 2024 US indictment involving board members of a group entity, Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Fitch also cited a September 2025 ruling by India's market regulator Sebi, which found no violations of disclosure norms or evidence of market manipulation as alleged in a 2023 short-seller report.

Fitch said liquidity and funding remain adequate across both entities, underpinned by robust cash flows and continued investment momentum. Adani Group firms have raised more than USD 24 billion from onshore and offshore lenders since late 2024, with AESL alone borrowing USD 1.8 billion for expansion.

The 'Stable' outlook reflects "Fitch's views on easing contagion risk as Adani group has demonstrated access to diversified funding sources, despite the November 2024 US indictment relating to certain board members of a group entity, Adani Green Energy Limited," the rating agency said in a note.

Fitch believes the contagion risk from the US investigations has eased for AESL and AEML, considering their demonstrated access to diversified funding sources since the allegations and the lack of a specific direct indictment.

Furthermore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, in its September 2025 order, stated that Adani Group companies' actions did not violate regulatory disclosure norms or constitute market manipulation, as alleged in a 2023 short seller report.

"The group continues to invest in projects, with capex picking up in the first half of the financial year ending March 2026 (FY26)," it said.

For Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), Fitch noted a strong business profile supported by geographically diversified ports, advanced logistics infrastructure, and sustained throughput growth, with total debt-to-EBITDA expected to stay below 2.5x through FY29.

AESL's leverage is forecast to rise to 5.9x in FY26 due to higher capital expenditure before easing to 5.7x by FY28, supported by new transmission and smart-metering projects.

Fitch added that both companies benefit from stable regulatory frameworks, predictable revenues, and solid operating performance. Adani Electricity's coverage ratios remain comfortable, while APSEZ continues to post EBITDA margins around 55 per cent and maintains flexibility in its investment programme.

AEML's earnings and cash flows, it said, remain sufficient to fund most of its capex, with an expected EBITDA-to-net interest coverage of 2.4x in FY26, above the downgrade sensitivity level.

The agency said both AESL and AEML continue to benefit from high asset availability, strong operating performance, and stable regulatory returns, supported by professional management and oversight, including AEML's strategic investor Qatar Investment Authority.

APSEZ, India's largest commercial port operator handling about a quarter of the country's cargo through 15 ports, benefits from diversified operations, strong infrastructure and long-term customer contracts.

Fitch expects annual cargo growth of 10-15 per cent and EBITDA margins of about 55 per cent, with total debt-to-EBITDA projected to stay below 2.5x through FY29.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

September fire at NY plant to hit FY26 cash flow up to $550-650 mn: Novelis

Mitsubishi buys stake in KIS Group Indonesia to enter global biogas market

M3M India to invest ₹7,200 cr to build 150-acre township in Gurugram

AI marketing firm MoEngage secures $100 mn funding for global growth

NCLAT rejects Reliance Realty plea, orders liquidation be completed quickly

Topics :FitchFitch RatingsAdani PortsAdani Enterprises

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story